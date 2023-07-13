Her Sister Brought A Service Dog To Her Wedding And Felt Left Out Because Her Mother-In-Law Is Allergic To Dogs

This woman’s sister has some heart problems. So, her sister got a service dog and just recently finished training the pup.

But, this became a major issue for her wedding two weeks ago because her mother-in-law just so happened to be severely allergic to dogs.

After being around canines, her mother-in-law has trouble breathing and suffers several other reactions. However, she really wanted to have both her mother-in-law and sister at her wedding– which meant she had to deal with the allergy issue.

She knew that her sister could not attend without the service dog, either. So, she wound up talking to her sister and trying to make some adjustments to both the ceremony and the party.

“I made a commitment: my sister would not sit in the first row– the row of parents and siblings– but a little further away. And her table at the party would be further away, too,” she explained.

“There was a table for her parents and one for siblings. She would be at the siblings’ table.”

And thankfully, her mother-in-law actually was not going to stay long at the reception. So, about an hour into the party– after the mother-son dance– her mother-in-law would be leaving.

Then, she knew that all allergy threats would be gone, and her sister would be able to just enjoy the party as usual.

She reasoned that this arrangement was her attempt to put a limitation on allergy proximity while trying to make everyone comfortable.

