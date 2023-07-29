Her Sister-In-Law Posted A Picture of Her Ugly Crying In The Wedding Dress She Just Purchased Because She’s 15 Pounds Too Heavy For It, And Her Fiancé Saw It

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic, this 27-year-old woman got engaged to her fiancé, who is 34. Then, due to the pandemic, her wedding kept suffering delay after delay.

However, they are finally back on track now and are set to tie the knot in May of 2024.

Since setting a new date, her mom also asked if she would include her sister-in-law in the bridal party. Apparently, after marrying her brother, he and her sister-in-law moved several states away– leaving her sister-in-law feeling isolated.

She was understanding of her mom’s wishes, too, and agreed to include her sister-in-law.

“But my sister-in-law has been nothing short of a nightmare,” she revealed.

Things first went wrong after she asked all of her bridesmaids to help out with the handwriting and sending out of her wedding invitations.

Her sister-in-law actually sent out empty envelopes with no invitations inside. And she knew it was her sister-in-law’s fault that a ton of invites were not delivered since each bridesmaid was given a specific pink shade of envelope!

Then, at the makeup and hair consultation, her sister-in-law didn’t just take the longest but actually extended the appointment by one hour– which she was forced to pay for.

Apparently, she decided to cover all of her sister-in-law’s expenses since her sister-in-law is a stay-at-home mom with a tight budget right now. Yet, her sister-in-law took advantage of that and wasted money simply because she couldn’t agree on a makeup look with the stylist.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.