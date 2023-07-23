Her Sister Keeps Trying To Get With Her Boyfriend, And She’s Debating If She Should Confront Her

For the past six years, a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, also 20, have had a wonderful relationship. However, her 18-year-old sister has recently tried to cause trouble by coming onto her boyfriend.

At first, she, her boyfriend, and her sister all got along well. But six months ago, her sister went through a breakup, and that was when problems started to arise.

It started with an increase in her sister texting her boyfriend. After that, her sister began calling her boyfriend frequently to vent about things going on in her life.

But two months ago, things escalated even further.

“My sister calls him almost every day (he doesn’t answer most of the time because he’s uncomfortable). She asks him for rides every day to different places. Which is fine, but she talks about her [personal] life, talks about how she ‘craves male attention,’ and talks about all the different guys that want her,” she explained.

Somehow, it gets even worse. Whenever her boyfriend does agree to give her sister a ride, her sister tells him that she has no money and insinuates that she can hook up with him. Every time, he rejects her sister’s advances.

She and her boyfriend live together, and her sister constantly comes over to see her boyfriend. Her sister makes her boyfriend so uncomfortable that he hides in the garage before her sister comes over.

But her sister finds him and talks to him about all the guys who are hitting on her. Her sister has continued to be persistent, no matter what time of day.

“My sister has been recently texting him at late hours asking just to drive around and talk (obviously he says no), but she pressures him every time and keeps asking,” she said.

