Her Soon-To-Be Sister-In-Law Decided To Throw A Birthday Party On The Same Day As Her Bridal Shower, But Her Fiancé Still Wants Them To Go

This 26-year-old woman and her fiancé have been together for three years, and in August, they will finally be tying the knot.

But, ever since she started dating her fiancé, she claimed that his brother and sister-in-law have never liked her. In fact, they have actually verbally assaulted her and caused countless problems in her relationship.

Throughout all of this, though, she has remained optimistic– attempting to ignore the sister-in-law’s bullying and antagonizing to try and stay focused on her fiancé and building a relationship with his family.

Still, her fiancé’s sister-in-law has made that increasingly difficult for her.

Before they even got engaged, for instance, her sister-in-law told her that she wasn’t family since she was not engaged or married. Instead, the sister-in-law claimed to be “the wife.”

Then, whenever she was in the presence of her fiancé’s brother or sister-in-law, neither of them would even speak to her.

And anytime her sister-in-law did say anything to her, it was always condescending.

“I’ve tried many times to make the relationship better, but my fiancé’s sister-in-law is very narcissistic and manipulative and has his whole family fooled,” she explained.

Regardless, her fiancé has continued urging her to just keep trying in hopes that maybe, one day, things would get better.

