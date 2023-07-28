Her Wedding Is In 3 Months, But Her Fiancé Is Becoming Increasingly Cold To Her, So She’s Worried She Might Get Stuck In A Lonely Marriage

This 29-year-old girl is engaged, and her wedding is just 3 months away. Her date is set for December, and her fiancé is a 29-year-old guy whom she has been dating for 6 years.

Throughout their entire relationship, they have had a solid friendship, and everything has been pretty great between them.

Over the last couple of months, however, she has begun to realize her fiancé doesn’t care at all if she’s upset or feeling hurt.

She feels that he has changed completely, as he used to hate conflict and if they were having issues, he couldn’t go to sleep without resolving them.

Back in May, they had a fight about something, and she ended up trying to go to sleep before him.

She had a hard time though, because she was so sad, and she was crying a lot. Her fiancé eventually came to bed too, and he could obviously hear her crying, yet he ignored her.

“I went to the bathroom so I wouldn’t bother him with the sniffles and cried I think up to 2 am,” she explained.

“He has continued to do very cold things that you cant point a finger at. I feel alone and bullied in a way. It’s like I’m neglected but there is nothing overtly he has done that I can point out to him. So when I bring it up he just makes it seem like I’m just complaining and pointing out his faults.”

“I never get to be heard or to tell him how I feel because it always boils down to me “pointing out his faults.” I accept that in the past there are times I have been a bit hard on him but I have really worked on this to the point that now I just feel frustrated.”

