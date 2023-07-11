Here’s How You Can Keep Your Keurig Coffee Maker Clean, Along With Some Signs It’s Time To Do This

If you are a frequent coffee drinker, you know how crucial it is to keep your coffee maker running without a hitch every morning.

Could you even imagine what would happen if it just stopped brewing one day? It would be a nightmare.

That cup of joe is what gets you through the day. Without it, you feel completely out of sorts, and everything is off. But the fact of the matter is that appliances used daily can develop clogs, mold, or other gross build-ups that will prevent them from running properly.

So if you are a proud owner of a hard-working Keurig or any other single-serve coffee maker, it’s important to keep it clean. A clean coffee maker will last longer and produce better-tasting coffee. Plus, it won’t be hazardous to your health.

Some signs that your Keurig needs a deep cleaning include visible mineral buildup on the machine, extra coffee grounds in your brewed cup, longer brewing time than usual, and any suspicious moldy smells. Here’s how to clean it.

First, unplug the machine and remove the water reservoir. Use warm, soapy water to wash all parts of the coffee maker.

Next, use a small cleaning brush dipped in vinegar to sanitize around the base of the machine. Also, soak your reusable filter in a cup of vinegar. It will help to loosen any granules.

Once you have reassembled the appliance, you must clean out its insides, too. Fill the reservoir with four cups of white vinegar and two cups of water.

Set a mug onto the drip tray and run the machine a few times without a filter. After brewing a few cups, let the coffee maker rest for an hour. Then, continue the process of brewing until the vinegar solution has passed through.

