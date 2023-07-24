He’s Considering Ending Things With His Fiancée Because She Promises To Come Home At A Certain Time, Yet Stays Out Until The Early Morning Hours Hanging Out With Friends

This 35-year-old guy has been with his 31-year-old fiancée for 6 years now, and he has to say that she’s everything he imagined in a woman.

She is kind, supportive, loving, and definitely the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

That being said, there’s one major problem in their relationship, and it has to do with the fact that she has been a bartender for the last couple of years.

She works very late nights, and the majority of her friends also work in the service industry or bar tend.

“She now has a day job (like me) but still picks up bartending shifts for some extra money,” he explained.

“She usually likes to stay out after she gets off work, which I’m fine with, but she is never clear about when she is going to be home. This is where the problem is. She will say she is going to “have a drink and be home by 11.”

“I’ll go to sleep at 10, wake up at 1, and she’s nowhere to be found. I’ll text her to see if she’s ok, she’ll respond with “yes, I’m hanging out, be home soon” and then won’t show up until 3. This happens regularly, and it disrupts my sleep.”

It’s not that he needs his fiancée to be right there next to him in order to sleep; it’s that when he doesn’t know when she’s going to be home, it makes it hard for him to fall asleep, let alone stay asleep.

He has spoken to his fiancée about this multiple times, and he keeps asking her to just give him a real time that he can expect her to come home.

