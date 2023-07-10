He’s Not Happy That His Girlfriend Is Going To A Music Festival For 5 Days With A Guy She Met Recently

Have you ever felt a bit concerned after your partner started hanging around someone you don’t know a lot more?

One man is hurt after his girlfriend chose to go on a five-day vacation to a music festival with a photographer she works with whom he does not know.

He’s 27, and his 29-year-old girlfriend is an amateur model. She’s been in a few magazines and working closely with a few photographers for a while now.

“For the last few months, she’s been working a lot with a male photographer whom I have never met,” he explained.

“The photographer has invited my girlfriend to join him and some of his friends, who neither of us have ever met, at a festival for five days [and] 4 four nights. He’s driving her there and back and has given her a full five-day VIP ticket, including meet and greets with some of the bands.”

As great as this offer may sound, he was a bit skeptical of how generous it was. He contacted a few friends of his and his girlfriend’s in the industry to get their opinion, and they agreed that the photographer’s behavior was odd. Then, he began questioning this photographer’s intentions.

The photographer has never expressed any interest in meeting him and didn’t invite him to any of the festival’s events.

Additionally, he worries about his girlfriend, who’s been vulnerable and going through a hard time since her grandfather recently passed away.

“She’s going out drinking with her friends, going too hard, and then taking it out on me when she gets home,” he said.

