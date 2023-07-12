He’s Refusing To Pay For His Son’s Wedding Because His Son Wants To Be Walked Down The Aisle By Both Him And His Stepdad

From the time this man’s son, Karter, was between 5 and 10-years-old, he was serving in the Army.

But, even though he and his ex-wife– Karter’s mom– had gotten divorced, he made every effort to be involved in his son’s life. He really tried to be a good dad and spent as much time with Karter as he could while he was away on leave.

“And when I left the Army, I’ve spent every moment I could with my boy,” he added.

Today, Karter is 23-years-old, and he says that they still have a good relationship.

However, following his divorce from his ex-wife, his ex wound up getting remarried rather quickly to a pretty nice guy named Steven.

Now, he clarified that Steven has actually treated his son really well.

“And I’m not knocking that even though we don’t get along, but I’m his actual dad,” he said.

But, since Karter is getting married to his 25-year-old fiancé, Clark, at the end of next month, his strained relationship with Steven has started to cause some issues.

Apparently, his son and Clark are pretty strapped for cash for the wedding since Clark’s family is not very wealthy.

