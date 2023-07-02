He’s Sharing A Story About A Woman Who Came Into The Restaurant Where He Works 5 Minutes Before Closing, And Then She Left Him A Tip Of 30 Cents

Unfortunately, rude customers are not a rarity. Anyone who has worked in the food service industry has definitely encountered a customer who shouldn’t be allowed to step foot in a restaurant ever again.

TikToker Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) is a server, and he’s sharing a story about a woman who came in five minutes before the restaurant closed and demanded to be seated.

So when the woman walked up to the counter, Dean informed her that they were only taking orders to go since the restaurant was closing soon.

The woman pointed out that the restaurant was technically still open and told Dean that his boss would be very unhappy with him if he turned her away.

Dean told her to take a seat and was prepared to take her order, but the woman was still deciding what she wanted. After ruminating over the menu for fifteen minutes, she was finally ready to order.

Dean quickly locked the front door so no one else would come in. However, the woman objected, stating that she didn’t feel safe. So Dean was forced to unlock the door and turn away the people that kept trickling in.

When the woman’s food arrived, she left it sitting in front of her, untouched. Every time Dean approached her table to check on her, she became annoyed.

Twenty minutes later, she told Dean she wasn’t able to eat her food because she had somewhere to be. Dean apologized, saying that he did not have the authority to take the item off her bill because it had just been sitting in front of her, and there was no clear reason as to what was wrong with it.

She requested to see his manager. Unfortunately, the manager was not present. So then, she asked for the restaurant owner. Dean called the owner, and when the owner arrived, the woman started accusing Dean of being a bad server.

