He’s Super Upset That His Girlfriend Bought Him A Birthday Cake He Didn’t Even Like Instead Of The One He Wanted

This 25-year-old guy has been dating his 24-year-old girlfriend for close to 3 years now, and they really have never had any major arguments up until recently.

A week ago, he and his girlfriend celebrated their birthdays, and they happen to have been born just one day apart from one another.

They thought it would be a great idea to have a joint birthday party and invite all of their friends to it.

He and his girlfriend also agreed that they would each go out and buy a birthday cake that the other person really wanted.

“My GF’s favorite cake is a local specialty only made at one restaurant in the next town over,” he explained.

“I, on the other hand, love cheesecake. I told her it could be any cheesecake, and I’d be fine with the one from our local supermarket as it’s pretty good. So the day before the party, I drove about an hour each way to get my GF’s cake.”

The day of their joint birthday party arrived, and the whole thing was going wonderfully. But then, when it was time to bring out their birthday cakes, everything went south.

As soon as his birthday cake was brought out, he realized it was not even close to the kind of cake he wanted or liked.

Instead of buying him a cheesecake like he had wanted, his girlfriend went out and picked up a cookie cake for him.

