His Girlfriend Claims That She Fell Asleep Accidentally Cuddling Her Best Guy Friend In His Bed Last Friday Night

This 23-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and last Friday, his girlfriend said to him that she was going out for the night with a couple of her friends.

He and his girlfriend don’t necessarily always go out with one another, so it wasn’t weird that she was hanging out with her friends alone.

He’s honestly never had an issue with his girlfriend wanting to be alone with her friends, but that all changed that night.

Later on in the evening, his girlfriend was texting him back less until she stopped replying to him completely.

“At this point, I was slightly concerned, but again I trust her, so I left it for an hour or so, presuming she was just having a good night,” he explained.

“A couple of hours had passed, and it was 3 a.m., and there was still no answer. So I called her to see if she was okay and/or coming home soon. Again no answer. I called her twice more…no answer.”

She did pick up after he called her for the 4th time, and she said she was taking an Uber home. When he wanted to know where she had been, she informed him that she had been hanging out with her 25-year-old friend Harry at his house.

His girlfriend got close to Harry 3 years ago after they met through work, and his girlfriend has always promised that she’s not interested in Harry and would never try to hook up with him.

He has spent time with Harry and his girlfriend, and he noticed that Harry and his girlfriend were clearly friendly towards one another, but it didn’t worry him.

