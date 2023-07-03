His Girlfriend Doesn’t Believe That He Will Earn A High Income In The Future, And It’s Making Him Question Their Relationship

This 25-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, for about nine months.

And for the past year and a half, he has been working for a leading global manufacturer as an engineer; meanwhile, his girlfriend is still in school studying finance.

He also claimed that, for his age, he earns a reasonable salary. After all, he is only in his mid-twenties and is still fresh out of college.

Still, he does not regard himself as a “high-income earner” yet and has high aspirations for his future.

But just yesterday, he had a conversation with his girlfriend about their future together. And during that discussion, his girlfriend revealed how she didn’t think that he would earn a high income in the future.

That understandably made him feel seriously dejected– especially because he always worked to put himself on the best trajectory to become successful.

“I graduated top of my class at university, worked tirelessly to put myself through university with scholarships as I grew up poor, and I managed to get into a good company despite all the odds that were against me,” he explained.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, grew up extremely fortunate. And according to him, she never struggled a day in her life.

He also plans to complete his master’s degree next year so he can work on furthering his career and earning even more. That’s why, after his girlfriend put down his future intentions to make a high income, he felt really hurt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.