His Girlfriend Has Gotten Too Comfortable In Their Relationship And Has Let Herself Go, So He’s No Longer Attracted To Her

This 24-year-old guy and his 23-year-old girlfriend have been dating for more than a year, and they both really do love one another.

They do occasionally get into disagreements, but he has to say that they have never once had a major problem.

His girlfriend is sweet, caring, and full of compassion; she’s everything you could dream of in a girlfriend.

That being said, unfortunately, he is no longer attracted to his girlfriend at all.

“She’s an attractive person, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with how she looks, but she doesn’t take care of herself,” he explained.

“She never puts an effort into how she looks, stays unshowered and unshaven for long periods of time, and she’s a bit too open about things like bathroom habits.”

“I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, but I feel that ever since she’s gotten a bit too comfortable with the relationship, she has completely let herself go. I’ve tried talking to her about taking care of herself, showering, etc. but she just shrugs it off and says “I’m not going out anytime soon, I don’t need to clean up.”

He promises he’s not a superficial guy, and he really still loves his girlfriend deeply even though he lost his attraction to her.

She’s also chronically lazy, has never worked out, and doesn’t even have a job. She does absolutely nothing productive with her time.

