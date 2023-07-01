His Girlfriend Has Lofty Expectations About The Kind Of House He Can Afford, And He Isn’t Sure How To Give Her A Dose Of Reality

This 27-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, for three years. And to say their relationship is wonderful would be a major understatement.

In fact, he actually just purchased an engagement ring and is ready to spend the rest of his life with his girlfriend.

“She’s my whole life, and outside of this kind of stuff, she’s the best person I know,” he said.

However, ever since it came time to buy a house together, his girlfriend’s “lofty expectations” about what he can afford have really started to get on his nerves.

For context, he currently works in sales and makes about $115,000 each year. He has also built substantial savings from bonuses and will soon be receiving an inheritance.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, works as a teacher and makes about $58,000. And while she does not have any debt, she also has barely any money saved up.

When they first started dating, he made much less money, too, which is why they did not live very lavishly. But, over time, he started to earn more at work, and his girlfriend eventually found out about his growing income. So, her expectations started to increase.

Right now, they are still currently living together in a “cheap basement suite” since the real estate market in their area is reportedly exploding.

However, he pointed out how they have a bunch of other nice things coming up– such as their vacation to Europe.

