His Girlfriend Keeps Making Him Feel Uncomfortable For Interacting With Her Eldest Daughter But Doesn’t Do The Same When He’s With Her Three Other Kids

This 25-year-old guy has been with his girlfriend, who is 35, for four years now. They also currently live together, along with his girlfriend’s four children.

He doesn’t have any kids of his own. However, he claims to love his girlfriend’s children– who range from 6 to 13– as if they are his own.

“I love them dearly, and I like to think that they love me as well,” he said.

But while his girlfriend has two boys and two girls, both of whom he claims to be very close with, she tends to react very weirdly whenever he interacts with her oldest 13-year-old daughter.

In fact, for the past two years or so, his girlfriend has actually begun scolding him for any kind of interaction he has with her eldest daughter.

For instance, the kids all love to climb on him, and he sometimes wrestles with them in a playful way.

Other times, the younger kids will want to sit on his lap while they watch TV, and his girlfriend never gives that a second thought.

“But whenever I speak, come into contact with, or play around with the oldest daughter, her mother’s attitude changes, and she scolds me for being around her,” he revealed.

His girlfriend has even told him not to play with her eldest daughter because he “never knows” what the teen could “accuse” him of.

