His Girlfriend Lied About Meeting Up With Her Ex On A Girls’ Trip With All Of Her Single Friends, And He Feels Really Disrespected

This 28-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 24, have been together for about eight months. She is also currently a single mother, but he claims that things have been going well regardless.

“Normal baby daddy drama, and she goes to the clubs with her friends. But I trust her,” he said.

That’s why, when his girlfriend announced that she would be going away for a weekend girls’ trip with some of her single friends, he actually encouraged his girlfriend to go, enjoy herself, and have some fun.

And throughout the whole getaway, he and his girlfriend spoke every day. She filled him in on what she was doing and the girls’ trip plans.

His girlfriend even called him while she was drunk just to let him know that she had eaten some popcorn. In other words, it seemed like she was being very upfront and sharing all of the details of the trip with him.

But then, two weeks later, he noticed that his girlfriend started to tell him some white lies.

“And my experience is if someone is telling white lies about things that don’t matter, then there is usually a larger lie they are hiding,” he explained.

So, he wound up confronting his girlfriend and asked if she was hiding something bigger.

At that point, she swore that there was nothing bigger in her mind. But, she claimed that, in his mind, there probably was.

