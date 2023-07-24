His Girlfriend Said That She Really Lowered Her Standards To Be With Him

This 24-year-old guy and his 25-year-old girlfriend have been dating for 4 months, and last night, they were chatting with one another on a Snapchat call.

He and his girlfriend pretty much always talk over Snapchat on any night that they cannot be together.

They like to scroll through all the interesting filters and laugh about it, and they always have a wonderful time.

While they were going through different filters, his girlfriend stumbled on the “Why you’re still single” one.

The filter said that his girlfriend had high standards, and she confirmed that that was correct.

He replied that he was happy he was able to meet her standards, given the fact that they are together, but his girlfriend just said she had to actually lower her standards to be with him.

She then laughed and switched the topic, but then she addressed it and said she was joking, so he had nothing to worry about.

His girlfriend didn’t come across as being playful, though. Instead, she came across as insensitive, cold, and demeaning.

He then couldn’t help but be concerned about the fact that he couldn’t possibly be the first choice for his girlfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.