His Girlfriend Told Him That She’s Not Really Sure He’s Good Enough To Be With Her

This 25-year-old guy and his 26-year-old girlfriend were sitting down watching a movie together recently, and when the movie was over, his girlfriend turned to him and said something shocking.

She told her boyfriend that she’s not really sure that he’s good enough to be with her.

And honestly, the movie they had just finished watching was exactly about that topic. As soon as his girlfriend said what she did to him, he figured it was a joke.

But no, his girlfriend was completely serious about what she said.

“For more context, she basically told me she doesn’t think I have a future because I wasn’t able to save enough money until now,” he explained.

“I’ve been working a white collar job for a little over 2 years now, and I don’t have a lot saved up as I had other expenses.”

“I’m honestly shocked and don’t really know what to think. This feels humiliating as I know my career is moving in the right direction, I’m even thinking about taking a mortgage soon, so it feels weird for her to say that.”

He has been dating his girlfriend for 2 years now, and 6 months ago, they decided to move in together. They split their bills down the middle, and they also split the rent too.

He and his girlfriend have never once had any kind of huge argument, except for now. He’s really upset that his girlfriend could even say that he’s not good enough for her.

