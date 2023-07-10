His Oldest Child Graduated From College Last Year, And He’s Tired Of Paying For Their Expensive Apartment As Well As Their Lifestyle In General

Each set of parents has their own view on how long they should continue to support their child after they graduate from college.

Some are well-off and willing to help their kid adjust to post-grad life, and others believe that once their kid is no longer a student, they need to support themselves fully.

One father put his foot down and told his children he would no longer financially support them one year after graduating, and he was met with anger.

He is a single father of several kids. Their mother is no longer in the picture, so he’s been raising them alone.

Years ago, he began telling his kids that he would only continue to support them one year after graduating from college.

After that point, they’d be on their own. On top of that, he told them he’d pay their college tuition so that they graduate debt free.

One of his only conditions was that they’d have to get a degree that would support their lifestyle.

“My eldest graduated last year with a degree with which I wholeheartedly disagree,” he said.

“We’ve had heated discussions about their career choice while they were in school, but I was unsuccessful at getting this child to change their mind due to their passion for this field.”

