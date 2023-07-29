His Sisters’ Husbands Were Making Fun of His Looks At A Family Gathering, So He Tried To Defend Himself By Saying He Makes Triple What They Do, And It Started Some Awkward Family Drama

Sometimes, when you’re constantly getting picked on by family members, you have to bite back instead of standing there and taking it.

One man made a pretty good comeback after being insulted for his looks by his brothers-in-law, but now, he’s stuck in some awkward family drama.

He has married sisters and often sees his brothers-in-law. They are about 45-years-old, and he’s 30.

Unfortunately, despite being family, his brothers-in-law are constantly picking on him.

“My brothers-in-law make fun of me for being short, stocky, and looking older than my age [and] balding,” he explained.

Over the years, he’s tried to brush off their torment and makes an effort to avoid causing any drama within the family. But it’s gotten to the point where their comments have made him too nervous to bring any future partners home to meet the family.

Recently, at a family gathering, he heard his brothers-in-law saying the meanest things, and he couldn’t let it go.

“I heard them talking in a small group from a distance about how terrible I look for my age,” he recalled.

“I agree with them for the most part, but figured if we’re speaking facts, then it would be okay for me to walk over and say, ‘For as old and terrible as I look, at age 30, my salary is triple yours at age 45.'”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.