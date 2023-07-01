His Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Wants To Reconcile Their Marriage After Getting Little Money In Their Divorce, But He Thinks It’s Too Late

This 31-year-old man is in the process of divorcing his soon-to-be ex-wife, who is 28.

The process has been extremely long and painful since they were together for nine years and married for seven years. Yet, for the last three years, they have been separated.

Throughout their marriage, he never felt like his wife treated him like her husband. He claimed that his wife’s parents and other family members always came before him.

“And no matter what I would say or do, she wouldn’t change,” he recalled.

And a few specific instances really showed him how little his wife cared about him.

One time, when he had a broken leg, his wife yelled at him for days on end– telling him to clean out the garage even though he was unable to even walk.

Another time, his wife made him walk to get his car out of the shop because she refused to wait about 15 minutes to go to her mother’s house.

“If she didn’t take me, I wasn’t able to get my car,” he explained. “Those are just two of many similar situations.”

So, over the years, he apparently begged his wife to start treating him like a partner instead of just an accessory.

