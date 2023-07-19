His Wife Admitted To Being Interested In His Childhood Friend And Now Wants To Open Up Their Marriage

This 32-year-old guy has been with his wife, who is 35, for 10 years. They tied the knot about eight years ago and have since welcomed two kids into the world together.

He claims that his wife is the love of his life, and he could not imagine himself being with a different partner.

However, his wife’s recent behavior suggests that she might not feel the same way.

It all began about three years into their marriage when his wife started to become attracted to characters in different shows and movies that they watched every week. Apparently, she was specifically drawn to Asian characters.

At first, he tried to brush his wife’s remarks off as jokes. But then, about a month ago, he realized that his wife was serious after they began watching Chicago Med.

All of a sudden, she kept making remarks about wanting one of the characters, Dr. Choi, to be her physician so things could get steamy in the exam room.

Still, he tried to laugh it off. But that was until his wife insisted that they stop watching Chicago Med completely once the character entered a relationship with another doctor.

“Thinking about it now, throughout our entire relationship, Asian men always caught her attention. For the past few years, she’s been obsessed with popular K-pop members, joking how she would rather be with Eric Mun and Jimin,” he recalled.

His wife even went so far as to say that she was disappointed about getting stuck with him, a white man, since their babies were not as cute.

