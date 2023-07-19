His Wife Wants Her Guy Best Friend To Join Their Relationship

This 31-year-old guy and his wife, who is 34, recently moved back to his wife’s home state. And being that he did not know many people there, his wife started introducing him to her family and childhood friends.

Now, he thought that most of the people he met were wonderful. However, when he was introduced to his wife’s male best friend, who is 28, he immediately knew something was off.

“I noticed a connection between them,” he recalled.

“They never dated in the past, but you could tell there were more than just friendly feelings.”

He did hang out with his wife and her best friend after moving. The group all got drinks and had a pretty nice time. But he couldn’t help but notice the “not-so-friendly looks” that his wife and her friend were exchanging.

Afterward, a couple of months went by, and his wife started to become secretive about her phone. Whenever he walked by, his wife would quickly exit Snapchat. He also realized she had changed her passcode.

“No, I was not trying to snoop,” he clarified. “My phone was dead, and I was using hers to call a friend of mine.”

Then, just last night, his wife approached him with a bizarre question. She asked if it would be okay if she was “shared.”

He was obviously confused and asked his wife to repeat herself. So, she did– while starting to kiss him.

