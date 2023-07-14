How Much Should You Really Be Trying To Influence The Career Your Child Wants To Pick?

Parents often have a major influence on the decisions their kids make regarding career choices.

According to a survey conducted by Joblist, 40 percent of people felt pressured to follow their parents’ career advice, while two out of three parents claimed they were disappointed when their child did not end up pursuing their desired career.

Parental influence can be positive and negative. It’s beneficial because parents are the ones who know their children best and can help them figure out which careers will be a good fit.

Without practical guidance from parents, poor choices might be made.

On the other hand, a child may bend to their parent’s wishes, hoping to please them and failing to develop their own sense of self, which can lead to frustration and resentment later on.

So when it comes to influencing your kids’ career choices, you need to find the right balance between guiding your child and respecting their decisions.

For one, refrain from imposing your own hopes and dreams on them. For example, maybe you’ve always wondered what it would’ve been like if you had chosen to be a scientist.

So now, you’re trying to convince your kid to pursue a job in the field of STEM. But is that your child’s dream job or yours? Are you trying to live vicariously through them to fulfill a personal vision that never came to fruition?

Doing some reflection would be helpful toward making sure you’re not pushing your child in a certain direction.

