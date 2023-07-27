If You Want To Relive Your Mall Days, She’s Got A Recipe For Chicken Teriyaki

You wouldn’t think so, but the food courts in shopping malls are where you can find some of the best-tasting delicacies.

Getting a freshly baked soft pretzel at Auntie Anne’s or a fruity, frothy drink from Orange Julius was the perfect pick-me-up to continue hunting for jeggings and floral print anything.

But the chicken teriyaki is what really hit the spot after a long day of perusing the sales racks. The tender, juicy chicken coated in a savory sauce and served with steamed white rice was always a treat you could never say no to.

If you want to relive your mall days, TikToker Jackie Hartlaub (@lowcarbstateofmind) has a recipe for chicken teriyaki that will have memories of your adolescence come flooding back.

You can head outside and make it on the grill, weather permitting! All you need are some boneless skinless chicken thighs, teriyaki marinade, and seasoning salt.

Marinate the chicken in a teriyaki marinade of your choice, and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. Jackie uses a coconut aminos-based teriyaki marinade, but any kind will do, or you can make your own.

After marinating the chicken, season them with a bit of salt or seasoning salt and toss them on the grill. Grill them on medium to high heat for three to four minutes, making sure they develop crisscross markings on them.

Then, flip them over and cook for about another five minutes. Once they’re nice and crispy on both sides, allow them to rest for a few minutes. Finally, chop them up and serve them with rice and veggies.

Several TikTok users chimed in with how they prepared their chicken teriyaki in the comments section.

