It Took Her Seeing Over 100 Doctors And 8 Years To Finally Receive A True Diagnosis And Get The Treatment She Needed

Have you ever left a doctor’s appointment feeling like your concerns weren’t being heard? You may have walked out of the office with a mix of emotions ranging from confusion, frustration, and even shame.

Chances are, you may have experienced what’s called medical gaslighting. Medical gaslighting is when a patient’s symptoms are belittled or not taken seriously. And it can lead to patients being unable to access proper care and treatment.

Research shows that women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community have experienced medical gaslighting the most.

Liz Ramos (@heyliznup) is an advocate for individuals with chronic illnesses, and she’s sharing her story on TikTok about how it took eight years and over 100 doctors for her to finally receive a true diagnosis and get the treatment she needed.

“To the doctor that said that 8 years of constant head pain was caused by my mental health, and the others who dismissed my pain as ‘just a headache,’ I’m glad I didn’t listen to you,” she wrote in the text overlay of her viral video.

The video amassed nearly five million views. In the video’s caption, Liz revealed that she had finally been diagnosed with occipital and trigeminal neuralgia.

She explained that over the years, most of the doctors she saw had meant well, but they blamed her symptoms on anxiety, depression, and even her own mindset for why she was in constant pain.

They didn’t know how to tell her they couldn’t figure out what was wrong, so they resorted to passing her pain off as something else.

In a follow-up video, Liz talked about how her frontal and occipital nerve decompression surgeries were paid for.

