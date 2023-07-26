Luna Moths Are Often Regarded As Rare, But In Reality, It’s Just Difficult To Spot One

Many people have a strong dislike toward bugs and for good reason. They bite, sting, and buzz around our faces, invading our personal space. Plus, they just look really creepy with their bulging eyes, unwieldy antennae, and multiple spindly legs.

While we mainly regard them as pests, some insects are actually a pleasure to look at. For instance, the luna moth gives off the appearance of a glowing, fairy-like creature that seems to have come from an enchanted forest.

They are often regarded as rare, but in reality, they are more common than you think. It’s just difficult to spot one since they only come out when it gets dark out.

Unless you frequently stroll through the woods at nightfall, it’s unlikely you’ll encounter any. Perhaps if you leave a porch light on at night, it’ll increase your chances of spotting one.

Found only in North America, the luna moth begins its life as a plump, bright green caterpillar. As caterpillars, they like to feast on the leaves of hickory, birch, walnut, and sweet gum trees.

After about a month, they build a cocoon and live inside it for roughly three weeks. Then, they emerge from the cocoon as elegant winged insects.

In the northern part of the continent, only one generation of luna moths is born each summer, but in the southern region, up to three generations can be produced.

Luna moths also don’t live for long once they become moths. A week is all the time they have, and that’s because they don’t have mouths or digestive systems, so they never eat.

The luna moth has exquisite pale green wings tinged with purple borders and patterned with eye-shaped spots. They are large enough to fit in the palm of a human hand. The eye spots help to scare away predators.

