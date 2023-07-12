On His Worst Date Ever, The Girl Remained Silent Almost The Entire Time, So He Decided To Leave Without Telling Her When She Got Up To Use The Bathroom

There’s a lot of advice out there about what to avoid talking about on a first date. For instance, you should steer clear of discussing politics, religion, your ex, or your date’s eating habits. But what should you do if your date doesn’t speak to you at all?

TikToker Ash Hanson (@ashhansonn) is chronicling the story of the worst date he’s ever experienced in his entire life. On his worst date ever, the girl remained silent almost the entire time, so he decided to leave in the middle of their date.

So he had planned to grab drinks with a girl, and when he arrived at the spot, she turned out to be very good-looking. As a matter of fact, she was even more attractive than her photos online. She was like a reverse catfish!

At the start of the date, she seemed pretty quiet, which wasn’t usually Ash’s type. He found it a bit odd since she wasn’t shy at all when they spoke on the phone.

A couple of drinks later, she still had barely uttered a word, not even to thank Ash for paying for the drinks. At that point, Ash was really struggling to keep the conversation afloat.

He was even scrolling through his phone on Google, trying to search for appropriate conversation topics to discuss on a first date.

Ash thought that she might need another drink to help her loosen up and calm her nerves, so he bought a third drink for her.

Finally, his prayers were answered when she got up to use the restroom. As soon as she disappeared inside the bathroom, he quickly made a break for it and ran out of the date.

Then, he blocked her on social media. Ash was upset because that date was a waste of his time and declared that he might as well have just gone on a date with his dog.

