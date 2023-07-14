On The Night That He Agreed To Take A Break With His Fiancée, She Went Out To Dinner With Her Ex

This 31-year-old guy and his 29-year-old fiancée have been together for the last 2 years now, and right before he began dating his fiancée, she broke up with her ex-boyfriend about a year prior to them beginning a relationship.

Pretty recently, he and his fiancée have hit a “rough” spot in their relationship, so they agreed to go on a break for a bit.

He says that their break wasn’t due to anything crazy; they just needed a little space, but they were still together.

Their break didn’t mean splitting up for good or him getting the engagement ring back from her.

“I found out not long after, from one of her girlfriends, that she went and had dinner with her ex the night after we’d agreed on having a break,” he explained.

“Only god knows what they “engaged” in that night. I’m here in bed alone as she’s probably warming his, and if not, it’s all I can think of. That doesn’t make me jealous, does it?”

“If so, I’m sorry I don’t want my wife to cry on another man’s shoulder…”

“She was very agreeable with the break, however, so I’m thinking I’ve been fooled so she can have a getaway with someone she can’t get over, with no tears but a smile on her face. Enough of my ranting. What do you suggest I do about it?”

He spent a ton of time putting together proposing to her, and that just makes it all hurt even worse.

