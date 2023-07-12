Parents Always Want What’s Best For Their Children, So They Tend To Push Them To Be The Best, But You Never Want Your Child To Believe That They Should Be Perfect At All Times

Parents always want what’s best for their children, so they tend to push them to be the best. They dream of their child becoming a piano prodigy, a star athlete, or an academic scholar.

However, that can send the message that you want your child to be perfect at all times. Pushing your kids to excel can put too much pressure on them and cause them to be unable to perform.

A desire to be perfect can have serious consequences on your child’s mental health. And eventually, they may even refuse to participate in something unless they know they can do it impeccably.

It’s essential that your child knows they don’t have to be the best in order for you to love them and to have a good life.

While big achievements are impressive and can instill a sense of pride, they are not the only things that make life precious.

What matters most is not striving to be the best, but living a meaningful life, enjoying the little things, and making worthwhile connections with people.

So rather than forcing your child to their limits, teach them to be gentler on themselves, to embrace making mistakes, and let them know they are loved no matter what.

One way you can do so is by shifting your mindset about success. The general idea of success that society has cultivated is to get straight-A’s and top scores, which will lead to acceptance into a stellar school.

From there, you must earn a college degree and obtain a swanky, high-paying corporate job upon graduation.

