She Accidentally Ran Over A Neighborhood Kid’s Garden That They Made Inside Her Apartment Building’s Parking Lot

Have you ever gotten into an argument with a neighbor over something ridiculous?

One woman recently had to deal with an angry neighbor after she ran over a makeshift garden their children had made in their apartment parking lot.

She’s 25-years-old and lives in a highly populated city. Behind the apartment building she lives in, there’s a very small parking lot. The lot is very small and awkwardly shaped. The parking spots aren’t uniformly lined up but spread around uniquely to accommodate all the tenants in a small space.

The parking lot is mostly covered in grid pavement with small grass patches in the middle of each tiny hole.

“I was away from home for a few weeks and also purchased a new car,” she said.

“This car is significantly bigger than my last and extremely hard to park.”

One morning, after parking her new car, a neighbor angrily texted her and said she ran over their kid’s “project garden for the summer.”

She was very confused because she parked in a parking spot and not on big dirt patches. Then, she got on her balcony and saw a few squished plants directly to the left of her car. The plants were not planted in an actual garden; they were planted in the holes of the grid pavement, which is meant to have cars on top of it.

“I texted back that their makeshift garden was quite literally on the pavement meant for cars to go over,” she remembered.

