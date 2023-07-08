She Agreed To Let Her Boyfriend Hookup With Other Girls, And Now She Seriously Regrets It

This 23-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend, who is 27, for three years. But, at the beginning of 2023, she agreed to allow her boyfriend to have no-strings-attached hookups outside of their relationship.

Her only requirement was that her boyfriend follow some rules. For instance, never bringing a different girl into his bed.

According to her, she agreed to let his arrangement happen since her boyfriend expressed how he– and many other men– really wanted variety.

“And I cared about him a ton and wanted to do what I could to accommodate him and his needs,” she said.

So, before she officially said okay, she mulled over the idea in her head and gave it a lot of thought. Then, she eventually came to the conclusion that her boyfriend occasionally hooking up with a stranger would not have a huge impact on their relationship.

Well, ever since she gave her boyfriend permission and he actually started doing it, her entire view on the situation has changed.

She claims that nothing in their relationship has been explicitly impacted. Her boyfriend has only spent one evening with one other girl, and she thinks that should’ve had no effect on her whatsoever.

“But I can’t explain why it hurts so much knowing what happened behind closed doors,” she explained.

“I felt actual pain in my heart thinking about him [being physical] with someone else, but for the life of me, I can’t explain why.”

