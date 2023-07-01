She Agreed To Let Her Friend Come Stay With Her, But Now She’s Feeling Selfish For Being Upset With Her Friend

Have you ever let a friend or family member stay with you and felt like they were taking advantage of you?

One woman can’t seem to catch a break after letting her friends stay with her and feeling like she’s lost control over her home whenever they’re there.

She’s 23 years old and lives in a two-bedroom condo with two bathrooms. She keeps a large makeup table and her pet rats’ enclosure in the spare room but also allows guests to stay in it.

Two years ago, she had a friend around the same age move into her apartment during a rough time in her life. Her friend said she’d only stay for a few months and that it would seem like she was “never there.”

However, her friend took advantage of her and lived with her for over a year. She turned the spare bedroom into her personal room and took over the second bathroom. Additionally, because her friend was struggling financially, she paid a very low amount in rent.

Her friend finally moved out last year, and before long, her boyfriend at the time moved in. However, they broke up two months ago, so he moved out, and she finally had her space back to herself for the first time in two years.

That is until another friend of hers recently asked if she could stay with her for a few months while she saved up some money before traveling for a while.

Although she was hesitant to say yes, she decided to let this friend stay with her because she missed her, and she knew this friend was cleaner and more productive than the one who previously stayed with her.

However, things started going south pretty quickly. This friend started demanding that she move her rats and makeup table out of the spare room. Then, her friend asked her to take out any of the things she had in the spare room closet to make room for her things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.