She Almost Let A Dangerous Criminal Into Her Home One Night When She Was Only 12

When a stranger who says they need help knocks on your door, it can be hard to know what to do. You want to help someone in need, but you also don’t want to risk letting a dangerous stranger into your house.

One woman remembers almost letting a dangerous criminal into her home one night when she was only 12.

When she was a kid, she lived with her mom and sister, who was two years younger than her. Her mom was often busy working long shifts at their local airport seven nights a week, leaving her and her sister home alone a lot.

Thankfully, they did live in a pretty secure home. All of the windows in the house had gates over them, and there was a gate in front of their front door as well, which had to be unlocked in order to get through the door.

One night while home alone, she and her sister were watching TV before getting ready for bed around 10:00 pm. She was 12-years-old, and her sister was 10.

All of a sudden, she noticed some strange sounds coming from her front door. After listening closely for a while, she realized someone was banging on the gate to the front door.

Because she was young and naive, she went ahead and opened the door to see who was outside.

“It was a young white man in his late 20s,” she recalled.

“He had a black and white striped shirt with a Jean jacket. I asked him what he needed, and he sat there with a blank face and said calmly that he needed me to let him in.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.