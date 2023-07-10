She And Her Boyfriend Have Been Arguing So Much About Her Taking His Last Name If They Do Get Married That She Wants To Break Up With Him

This 23-year-old girl has spent three and a half years with her 25-year-old boyfriend, and every 6 months, they have the exact same discussion.

This discussion revolves around if she will change her last name to her boyfriend’s last name when they do decide to get married in the very distant future.

Ever since she first started dating her boyfriend, she has told him that she has no intention of changing her last name to his.

“I have numerous reasons not to, a few including, I’m going to be a medical doctor, so changing my name would be a difficult process for me and my business, I don’t like the idea of only one person losing their identity when getting married I personally believe it should be both people change, or no one changes, and I just don’t like his last name, I like the way my last name sounds significantly more than I like his,” she explained.

“Previous times we’ve discussed this, we agreed on creating a new name and both of us changing our name.”

But, her boyfriend currently feels differently and no longer wants to use a brand new last name for the both of them.

Instead, her boyfriend firmly believes that she needs to change her last name to his so that she can “follow along with his dream.”

Her boyfriend also thinks that since he is helping to support her dream of becoming a doctor, she owes him one.

And in his opinion, that means she needs to just agree to go along with him wanting her to take his last name.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.