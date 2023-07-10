She And Her Boyfriend Have Been Trying For A Baby, But She Just Found Out That He’s Been Cheating On Her

This 25-year-old girl has a 30-year-old boyfriend named John, whom she has been dating for 3 years.

They do live together right now, and she has to say that John has always been sweet and kind to her since the day that they met.

John also has always treated her so incredibly well throughout the entire duration of their relationship.

Now, she and John don’t keep secrets from one another. They have the passcodes to one another’s phones, and she and John do allow the other person to use their respective phones.

Earlier this morning, she was on John’s phone to do something for work, and she happened across some social media messages he sent to another girl.

John had been sending this girl very flirtatious emojis. He also said that he plays in shows and was hoping she could come to one sometime.

Curiosity got the best of her, and she opened up another social media app on John’s phone to do some more digging.

In that app, she discovered that this girl John was speaking to had sent him very steamy videos and texts.

When she came across all of the evidence that John has been cheating on her, she decided to sit and wait for him to wake up.

