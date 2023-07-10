She And Her Husband Have Always Chosen To Be Childfree, But She Recently Discovered His Reasoning Behind This Decision, And It Broke Her Heart

This 39-year-old woman has known her whole life that she has wanted to be childfree. Honestly, she can recall being a kid herself and never wanting to have kids of her own.

It really was a struggle for her while she was dating, as every single guy she ended up with assumed she really did want to have children.

But, as soon as these guys all knew she was serious about not giving birth herself, every single one of those relationships came to an end.

She then met her 48-year-old husband, and after they spent a couple of months dating, they understood they were on the same page.

It was an incredible feeling to realize that she and her husband both felt the same way about not welcoming children into their lives.

They have since been together for 12 years, and they tied the knot 3 years back. She can honestly say the 12 years she has spent with her husband have been incredibly happy for her.

But, she recently discovered her husband’s reasoning behind remaining childfree, and it has broken her heart completely.

“My husband is white, and I’m brown,” she explained. “My husband’s sister has a 1-year-old, and we were at his birthday party last month.”

“When we got back from the party, we were talking about our nephew, and my husband said that I would never have had a blonde child anyway. I mean, duh! I know how genetics work.”

