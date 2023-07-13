She Asked Her Ex-Boyfriend To Be Her Plus-One For A Friend’s Wedding Instead Of Her Current Boyfriend

This 28-year-old woman has a friend from high school who invited her to their wedding. So, she decided to bring her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend to the event instead of her current partner.

She and her ex were together for a long time– eight whole years. And being that they were high school sweethearts, she and her ex wound up sharing a lot of the same friends.

“We only broke up because he decided to move overseas for work,” she recalled.

Then, even after they split, she claimed that she and her ex remained really good friends.

He also recently wound up mentioning how he would be returning home for a visit. And her ex’s visit just so happened to be during the same time period as her friend’s wedding.

“And I thought it would be a great opportunity for him to catch up with some old friends,” she explained.

So, she invited her ex-boyfriend to be her plus-one and went to the event with him. However, her current boyfriend, who is 32, could not be more angry with her.

Her boyfriend believes that she definitely should have invited him instead of an ex.

And while she understands why her boyfriend might feel threatened by her friendship with her ex, she still thinks that he’s just being unreasonable. After all, she claims that it “isn’t like that” between her and her ex anymore.

