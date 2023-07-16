She Called Her Mom And Took A Cab Home In The Middle of The Night After Her Friend Made Her Sleep On The Floor At A Sleepover

When you were younger, did you ever want to leave a sleepover?

There’s always that one kid at a group sleepover who calls their mom and wants to leave early. In this teenager’s case, I can understand exactly why someone would want to leave a sleepover in the middle of the night.

She called her mom and took a cab home from a friend’s sleepover party after they made her sleep on the floor.

She’s 15-years-old and was at a sleepover party for her friend’s 16th birthday. It was held toward the end of March, and her friends decided it would be fun to sleep in a tent as if they were camping at home.

“There [were] a few other girls there as well, and we would all be sharing the tent,” she said.

“Keep in mind it’s a very big tent. When we were setting up the air mattresses, everyone was planning where they were going to sleep. We had three individual ones and a massive one that could fit multiple people.”

Five girls decided they’d sleep on the big air mattress. One girl would be sleeping alone on an individual one, and three other girls would share the last two mattresses, leaving her nowhere to go.

When she asked her friends where she would sleep, they all fell silent before telling her she could sleep wherever she wanted. They never proposed a proper solution.

“I ended up lying on the floor of the tent with nothing but a thin duvet under me and an ever thinner blanket over me,” she recalled.

