She Can Usually Tell Within The First Five Minutes If She’s Interested In A Guy, So She’s Wondering How To Cut First Dates Short Without Being Rude

This 28-year-old woman is currently single and trying to navigate the dating pool.

But, she has one big problem: she can usually tell within the first five minutes of meeting a person whether or not she is really interested.

Now, this might not seem like an issue. She obviously knows what she wants, and it’s good to be decisive, right?

Well, the problem is more that she has no clue how to cut first dates short without coming off rude.

“So I just go along with it, and the date ends up going on for hours,” she said.

She claimed that she simply hates causing people to feel bad, which is why she tries her best to just “be a decent person.”

As she goes on more first dates, though, she’s having trouble figuring out how to pull the plug when– even if a person seems interested– there is absolutely no romantic attraction on her end.

She detailed how, for first dates, she usually prefers something casual. So, if someone suggests going out to dinner, she tries to reel it back and suggests something like ice cream instead.

But even in those situations, her dates usually end up wanting to do something after getting ice cream as well– such as taking a walk around the city– because getting ice cream only lasts about 30 minutes.

