She Cannot Stop Cheating On Her Long-Term Boyfriend And Isn’t Even Sure If She Really Wants To Stop

This 32-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 36, for eight years. But while they’ve always had a great connection, she feels like their relationship is in a terrible place lately.

First of all, her boyfriend has been struggling with money but refuses to admit his financial problems to her. And the pent-up frustrations push him to lash out at her and even curse at her.

Sometimes, the stress also leads her boyfriend to become depressed– making him unreliable and unmotivated.

“I’ve started to resent him for months now. It’s pretty obvious, and I’ve openly communicated it to him,” she said.

“However, he is watching our relationship deteriorate, and instead of putting effort into us, he continued to keep busy with his many hobbies and friends.”

And on numerous occasions, she apparently tried asking her boyfriend to go away on trips to rekindle their chemistry. But, according to her, he always shoots down the idea– despite the fact that she is willing to pay for the entire cost of the vacation.

In terms of intimacy, their relationship is really struggling, too. They went from being intimate at least five to six times each week to only being intimate between five and six times a year.

She claimed that the problem isn’t that her boyfriend doesn’t please her, either. In fact, she believes he is phenomenal when they’re intimate. Yet, given all of the other issues they’ve been having, she just isn’t in the mood to be intimate that much anymore.

However, she does travel on her own sometimes for work. And a few months ago, she wound up cheating on her boyfriend with a guy she met while away.

