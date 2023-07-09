She Caused Some Drama In Her Boyfriend’s Family After Asking Them To Reschedule Their Family Vacation So She Could Join Them

Have you ever been on vacation with your partner’s family? Did you feel welcomed or a little out of place?

One woman caused some drama in her boyfriend’s family after asking them to reschedule their family vacation so she could join them.

She’s 32, and her boyfriend is 27. Before they started dating, her boyfriend, his siblings, and their spouses planned a big trip abroad.

It was a trip they had been planning for years. Unfortunately, they had to reschedule because they were supposed to take off when the pandemic hit.

She’s been hearing all about this trip since she and her boyfriend were still friends before dating.

“Once we were together for a while, he invited me to go too,” she said.

“I accepted. The trip has been scheduled for later this year, and we were supposed to be gone for a little over a month. I am up for promotion next year, and to keep my chances high, it means a lot of travel and training for my job this year.”

Unfortunately, one of the training sessions for her new position will take place during the trip, so she can’t go abroad.

Wanting to prioritize her job, she told her boyfriend how upset she was that she couldn’t go on the trip with him and his family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.