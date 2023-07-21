She Cheated On Her Fiancé With Her Stepbrother Just One Week Before Their Wedding

This girl and her fiancé have been together for 3 years, and her fiancé has been nothing but amazing to her.

He’s supportive, he’s kind, and she is so happy to be able to call him her man because he’s so wonderful.

Prior to getting into a relationship with her fiancé, they started out as friends for a number of years, and they actually grew up together.

But, as the years wore on, whenever she was interested in him, he was in a relationship, and vice versa.

Their timing was never right, but finally, they were able to start dating, and she says it’s been a completely perfect match ever since.

So, speaking of the present, she is set to marry her fiancé in one week, and her stepbrother was asked to be her fiancé’s best man.

Her stepbrother’s dad married her mom when she was 10, and her stepbrother is a year older than she is.

She and her stepbrother were always close growing up, but then they drifted apart a bit in their teen years.

“He moved away to college when I went into my senior year of high school; however, we always stayed in touch,” she explained.

