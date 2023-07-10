She Decided To Close A Bank Account She Shared With Her Boyfriend After He Kept Taking Money Out And Not Telling Her What It Was For

When you get to a point in a relationship when it’s time to share your finances, it can be really intimidating.

One woman decided to close a shared bank account she had with her boyfriend after he kept taking money out without telling her what it was for.

They opened the account three months ago. Unfortunately, he lost his job in tech but has been receiving unemployment money.

She and her boyfriend had a specific plan for the shared bank account. Every month, they’d each take 50% of their take-home income and put it in the account for shared expenses like groceries, rent, and utilities.

Her boyfriend contributes around $900 monthly to the account, and she contributes $2,800 since she has a job.

With the price of their rent, monthly groceries, and utilities, they should have some money left in their shared account at the end of each month.

She never checked the shared account transaction history until recently, when she was notified that the account was overdrawn twice.

Someone from the bank called her and told her she should have overdraft protection since the account had been overdrafted twice, and she was charged a fee each time.

“I checked the bank statements, and sure enough, I had $30 in there,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.