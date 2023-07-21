She Doesn’t Want To Lose Her Boyfriend, But She Also Doesn’t Want To Say Yes To Having A Child Just To Get To Stay With Him

This 29-year-old girl is currently in a relationship with her 27-year-old boyfriend, and ever since they first began going out, she was honest with him about not wanting to ever have children of her own.

She did mention that she would be alright with adopting a child, and her boyfriend was completely fine with that.

Her boyfriend does have a daughter from a prior relationship, and just to be clear, she adores this little girl.

“I have never wanted to have kids,” she explained. “I am not mentally stable enough, I have medical problems going on, I hate when things change on my body (sends me into depression badly), I do not like being vulnerable, and I already hate my body so much.”

“My BF’s family is baby crazy, every single one of them has 1 or more kids and always asks/tells me it’s my turn next. I say, “Nope, I’m not having kids,” and they press me on it every time we go over there.”

Her boyfriend has publicly said multiple times that he does want to have more children. She has been dating her boyfriend for a bit more than 2 years now, and she’s about to move in with him.

This is causing her to really stress out about the whole kid situation because she has never sat down with her boyfriend and had an honest and truthful conversation about where they both stand with having kids.

She isn’t sure how to speak to her boyfriend and help him see that she’s dead set on not having children at all.

She also thinks she should tell him that if kids are a dealbreaker, then he should find a girl who is on the same page as him.

