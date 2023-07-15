She Ended Up On Three Terrible First Dates In A Row, And One Guy Told Her His Car Was Super Clean Because He Had To Erase All Evidence From The Date He Had Gone On Right Before Taking Her Out

Sometimes, when a bad first date occurs, it can be fixed. If both people agree to wipe the slate clean and start anew, the situation might be able to be redeemed.

TikToker @thealilynn recently ended up on three terrible first dates in a row, and she’s spilling the tea on what went down during one of them.

Unfortunately, there’s no chance of redemption for this guy. Honestly, it’s amazing how much can happen on just one date.

Immediately after returning home from the date, she jotted down a few notes about the worst parts of the evening out of anger and frustration and displayed them on screen.

So the first guy she went out with was on the shorter side and successful in the field of business. He spent the entire evening insinuating that she was not tolerant of others after she called him out on an offensive comment he had made while they were driving to the date spot. One could even argue that he kickstarted the chain of bad dates.

He also gave her a very backhanded compliment, telling her that she seemed like the type of woman who had already been to all the popular local date places.

One of his unique topics of conversation included asking her if she would rather be catcalled by guys all the time or never be catcalled at all.

Then, he proceeded to share why he thought catcalling was a good thing for women. It was one of the only topics he brought to the table.

When he wasn’t talking about catcalling, he was bragging about his job and how much money he had.

Furthermore, he drove like a maniac and made very unfunny jokes. When he picked her up from her place, she remarked on how clean his car was. He joked that it was so clean because he had to erase all the evidence from his date the night before.

