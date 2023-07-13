She Feels Like She Will Be The “Ugly One” In Her Family For The Rest Of Her Life

This 18-year-old woman claims to be the “ugly one” in her family, and she absolutely hates it.

When she was younger, she was always the “big girl” out of her siblings and cousins. And whenever she went to parties, she would just be ignored.

Her cousins, on the other hand, were always treated differently. They would be complimented for being pretty and asked about their future plans.

And the fact that she was just iced out really hurt her feelings.

“Especially because I’m Asian, and most elders are really harsh with your looks. They don’t care; they’ll just say it,” she said.

So, whenever people actually complimented her, she never took them seriously. Instead, she always just assumed they were pitying her.

That’s why she would just say thank you, move on from the topic, and never take any compliments to heart.

She has also never worn makeup because she simply doesn’t know where to start or what to do. But her female cousins reportedly look gorgeous with or without any cosmetics.

On top of that, she loves their outfits and thinks that their lifestyle is just more fulfilling. While her cousins go out and talk to people, enter relationships, and simply have fun, she is usually at home alone, playing video games like the Sims or Call Of Duty and listening to music in her room.

