She Finally Told Her Mother-In-Law The Real Reason Why She Got Divorced, And It’s Because She Discovered That Her Husband Kissed Her Sister

When people get divorced, having to part ways or grow distant from their ex-partner’s family can be really sad.

One woman still had a lot of love for her mother-in-law after divorcing her husband. But when she told her mother-in-law the real reason why she divorced her son, drama ensued.

She’s 29 and was married to her 31-year-old ex-husband for a year. They met through mutual friends, and she instantly fell for him. Coincidentally, he had a fling with her younger sister before they met. However, that didn’t bother her.

“I never had a big problem with this,” she said.

“They always acted just friendly around me, but now I see that I was being too innocent.”

One of the more positive parts about being married to her ex-husband was his mom. Her mother-in-law was always very sweet and loved her and her sister.

Her mother-in-law would always say they were like the daughters she never had and would often spend time with them. It was great, especially because her mom was never a fan of her ex and didn’t trust him after his fling with her younger sister.

As it turned out, her mom was right to be distrusting. A few months ago, she filed for divorce from her husband after her mom saw him and her sister kissing after he drove her home from a party.

“To say that I was sad is an understatement,” she explained.

