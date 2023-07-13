She Found Out That The Man Her Cousin Is Dating Has Been Lying About Every Detail Of His Life, Including Being Wealthy, And Her Cousin Resents Her For Revealing This

One of the risky factors of dating people you don’t already know is that they could be lying about who they are, what they do for a living, etc.

After doing some research, one woman recently found out the man her cousin is dating has been lying about every detail of his life, and instead of thanking her, her cousin now resents her.

She’s part of a close-knit family who greatly care about each other. Her cousin recently started dating a guy who seemed almost too good to be true.

He claimed to have gone to an amazing school, had a great, high-paying job, came from a successful family, and was very wealthy on his own.

“My cousin seemed very, very happy in this relationship, and all of our family were happy for her,” she explained.

“Some red flags appeared for several family members, though. Inaccuracies in back stories and some claims that seemed overblown.”

One of the red flags she noticed about her cousin’s boyfriend was that he seemed to feel a need to tell every single person he met about how wealthy he was and what big plans he had for the future.

Her cousin is also a very successful, kind, and generous person. However, her cousin is also very trusting.

Along with her boyfriend, they began looking at houses together. She feared her cousin couldn’t see through her boyfriend’s lies, and their family was worried she might be taken advantage of.

